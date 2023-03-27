Insider Buying: Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Insider Acquires £29,120 in Stock

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating) insider Anne Ellis purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £29,120 ($35,760.78).

Somero Enterprises Stock Down 0.7 %

Somero Enterprises stock opened at GBX 362.50 ($4.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.52. Somero Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of GBX 341.30 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 520 ($6.39). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 404.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 396.16. The firm has a market cap of £202.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

About Somero Enterprises

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

