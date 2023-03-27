Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,315,099.38 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $1,315,099.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,357,997.10.

On Monday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total value of $1,356,791.14.

On Monday, February 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $1,426,047.70.

On Friday, February 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,402,445.34.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,420,276.32.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.75, for a total value of $1,591,436.50.

On Monday, February 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $1,510,551.04.

On Monday, February 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $1,492,203.22.

On Friday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $1,447,841.12.

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,392,539.24.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $152.72 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $318.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

