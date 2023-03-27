Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,340,905.52 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70.
- On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01.
- On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54.
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81.
Block Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE SQ opened at $60.68 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
