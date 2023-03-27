Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,340,905.52 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $2,174,137.54.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $1,830,447.81.

Block Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE SQ opened at $60.68 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

