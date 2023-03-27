Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells $99,243.27 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francis Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jabil alerts:

On Wednesday, January 11th, Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jabil by 10.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jabil by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.