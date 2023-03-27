Insider Selling: Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Insider Sells $313,000.00 in Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) insider Todd Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,226.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $30.18 on Monday. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.25). Kinetik had a net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $31,000. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.