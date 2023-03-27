Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $91,229.04 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $91,229.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,928.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $266,731.52.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,245,925.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,474 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $659,417.56.

On Monday, January 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,370 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $223,177.20.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,212 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $324,784.60.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $103,783.20.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA opened at $56.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Natera by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Natera by 2,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after buying an additional 1,151,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.