Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,250,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SIG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.77. The stock had a trading volume of 529,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.18. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

