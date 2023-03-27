Insider Selling: Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Major Shareholder Sells $652,812.18 in Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00.

STGW opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.02. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STGW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after buying an additional 402,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,819,000 after buying an additional 396,381 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 2.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,578,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after buying an additional 70,992 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,973,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 141,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

