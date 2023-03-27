Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $4.78 or 0.00017538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $26.84 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00060797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00039908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,172,726 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,040,018 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

