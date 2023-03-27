Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.47 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $18.81 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $4.92 or 0.00017626 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00040156 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000748 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001313 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,159,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,026,735 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.