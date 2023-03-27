Invacare (IVCRQ) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Invacare to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Invacare has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -9.99% -37.76% -7.18% Invacare Competitors -214.39% -150.88% -24.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invacare and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Invacare and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $872.46 million -$45.56 million -0.01 Invacare Competitors $1.24 billion $113.29 million 3.86

Invacare’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Invacare and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare Competitors 295 1077 2255 82 2.57

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 25.40%. Given Invacare’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Invacare rivals beat Invacare on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

