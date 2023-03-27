Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,071 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $37,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 124,802 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $865,000.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,394. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

