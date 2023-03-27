Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Bought by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned about 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 127,013 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.45. 67,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $24.62.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

