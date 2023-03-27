Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Position Increased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,103. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

