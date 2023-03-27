Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 352.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 91,424 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BSJS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. 3,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

