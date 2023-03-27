Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 3,282.9% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BSMR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,750. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
