Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 3,282.9% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,750. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.43.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 716.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.