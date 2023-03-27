Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,006 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF makes up 0.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PIZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.00. 2,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $134.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

