Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 0.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 276.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 397.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,967. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.