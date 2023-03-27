Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Cut by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $140.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

