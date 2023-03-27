Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,929 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.07. 1,460,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,385. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

