Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,214 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 3.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $7,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 557,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 448,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,439,000 after buying an additional 350,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after buying an additional 273,862 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,308,000 after buying an additional 247,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,052,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.57. 489,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,743. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

