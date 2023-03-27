Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,000 shares, a growth of 645.7% from the February 28th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,637. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,428,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 756,583 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,992,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,538,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 919,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 414,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,110,000.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.