Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,000 shares, a growth of 645.7% from the February 28th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VRIG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,637. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.112 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
Further Reading
