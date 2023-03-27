Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.14. 64,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $48.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

