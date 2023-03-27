Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 251 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 124,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,297. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

