Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,173 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 276,857 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 213,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 396,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after acquiring an additional 109,742 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 604.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 104,521 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FHLC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,964. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $68.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

