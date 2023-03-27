Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 92,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,622,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $109.26. 3,099,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $125.52.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

