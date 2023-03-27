Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,698 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,611,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.00. 211,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

