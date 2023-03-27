Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 66 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $310.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,017,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,645,703. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

