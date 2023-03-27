Investment Advisory Group LLC Sells 83 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,724,000 after purchasing an additional 507,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE LLY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.00. 1,195,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,786. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $276.83 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $318.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

