Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $37.86. 550,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,265. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

