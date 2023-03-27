Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,228 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 685% compared to the typical daily volume of 666 put options.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYBR traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $21.84. 6,410,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,081. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,962,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,008,529 shares in the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,633,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,794,000 after buying an additional 675,265 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,128,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,737,000 after buying an additional 3,028,313 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FYBR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Recommended Stories

