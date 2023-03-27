Investors Purchase High Volume of International Business Machines Call Options (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 51,393 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 29% compared to the typical volume of 39,953 call options.

International Business Machines stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.06. International Business Machines has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

