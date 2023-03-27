iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.62. 1,965,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 18,976,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 206.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.