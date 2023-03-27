iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 703.0% from the February 28th total of 241,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
ISTB traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $47.05. 573,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,045. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
