iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 703.0% from the February 28th total of 241,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

ISTB traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $47.05. 573,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,045. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

