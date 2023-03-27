iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,367,780. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

