iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,162,864 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 449% from the previous session’s volume of 211,868 shares.The stock last traded at $55.16 and had previously closed at $55.03.
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 502.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.
About iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF
The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.