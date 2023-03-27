iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Decreased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,689,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,695,000 after buying an additional 893,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.87. 963,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,136,176. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

