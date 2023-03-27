iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,300 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the February 28th total of 381,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 840,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,550,105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $22.76. 127,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,670. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

