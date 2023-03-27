iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.09

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 1663733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.16.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after buying an additional 703,770 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,363,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,536,000.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

