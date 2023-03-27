iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

