iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,208,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.40. 62,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

