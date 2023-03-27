iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.71. 309,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,293. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

