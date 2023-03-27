iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,967 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.