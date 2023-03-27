iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,003,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.31. 70,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,980. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $88.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

