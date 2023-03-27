iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $121.08

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $121.08 and last traded at $120.24, with a volume of 1428346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.28.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.87.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,086,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $176,765,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,721,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.