iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after buying an additional 36,662 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,220,000 after buying an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.28. 2,440,881 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.