iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Cut by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $180,086,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $151,721,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

QUAL stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.28. 2,440,881 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day moving average is $115.87. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

