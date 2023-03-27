iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.19

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.19 and last traded at $34.07, with a volume of 133098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.81.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.