iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NYSEARCA:PABU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 12,433 shares.The stock last traded at $43.55 and had previously closed at $43.11.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a market cap of $895.59 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

