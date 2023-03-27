iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Access Financial Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

OEF traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $181.38. 108,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,014. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

